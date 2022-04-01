Russia Ukraine War: How much of di world dey rely on Russia for oil and gas?

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Fuel prices don dey increase since Russia invasion of Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin don threaten say e go cut gas to "unfriendly" kontris if dem no start to pay for dia gas import wit Russian roubles.

Di US, UK and EU don already place restrictions for oil and gas imports from Russia, afta dem invade Ukraine for February.

Wetin be di sanctions wey dey Russian oil and gas?

Di US declare total ban on di import of Russian oil, gas and coal.

Uk wan phase out Russian oil by di end of di year as do EU dey reduce di gas dem dey import from Russia by two-thirds.

UK goment sat na to allow enuf time for dem to find oda places to get oil from.

Deputy Russian Prime Minister Alexander Novak say to reject Russian oil go create kasala for di global market,

Oil and gas prices don dey high since di invasion of Ukraine and if Russia stop to dey export dia own, di prices fit high even more.

Wetin fit happun if Russian gas stop to dey flow enta Europe

Heating prices, wey don already high now, go increase even more.

Russia gas na about 40% of di natural gas wey EU dey import.

Europe fit go to existing gas exporters like Qatar, Algeria or Nigeria but practical obstacles dey to increase production sharp-sharp.

Russia det only provide 5% of UK gas supplies and di US no dey import Russian gas.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Heating bills suppose increase wella dis year for UK

How much oil Russia dey export?

Russia na di third biggest oil producer for world afta America nad Saudi Arabia.

Out of di five million barrels of crude oil dem dey export evri day, more than half of dat dey enta Europe.