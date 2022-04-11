National grid: Why dey Nigeria dey experience poor electricity supply and wetin cause am

Nigerians don hear di words "national grid" too many times dis year sake of say dis electricity infrastructure don collapse five times for dis year 2022.

BBC Pidgin don compile di different times di Nigeria national grid collapse for dis year and wetin cause di collapse:

January collapse: Di Nigeria national grid bin collapse on Monday, 17 January, and a day afta dem repair am, di national grid collapse again on Tuesday, January 18 and put Nigerians in some parts of di kontri inside darkness.

Di Nigeria national grid bin collapse on Monday, 17 January, and a day afta dem repair am, di national grid collapse again on Tuesday, January 18 and put Nigerians in some parts of di kontri inside darkness. March collapse: Di grid collapse on 14 March and lead to blackout across di kontri. Anoda collapse happun again on 15 March.

Di grid collapse on 14 March and lead to blackout across di kontri. Anoda collapse happun again on 15 March. April collapse: Nigeria national grid collapse again on Friday 8 April around 6:30pm Nigerian time.

And as usual e don leave millions of Nigerians for darkness.

Di national grid don collapse five times since January 2022 and dis dey make pipo wonder say wetin dey cause dis collapse.

Wetin dey cause Nigeria national grid collapse?

According to di Nigeria goment, e get different tins wey dey cause di collapse of di Nigeria national grid and low gas supply na one of dem.

For di collapse wey happun for March, di Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, tok say di shortage of gas and maintenance of generators plus di fuel situation combine to make di problem worse for di national grid.

Low water level for di hydropower plants na anoda factor wey fit cause national grid to collapse.

Oda tins na weak national grid, poor utility performance and theft plus vandalisation of grid equipment, and insufficient funding to upgrade from analogue to a smart grid.

Di Nigeria Federal Ministry of Power tok for one statement afta di 8 April collapse say na act of vandalism cause dis recent one.

"Di immediate cause of national blackout (system collapse) na sake of act of vandalism on a transmission tower.

"Dis time, na di Odukpani—Ikot Ekpene 330kV double circuit transmission line dem scata.

"E come result to sudden loss of about 400MW megawatts of power generation," di statement tok.

Nigeria national grid meaning

Nigeria national grid na di public electric power wey dey supply light to homes, offices and oda places all ova di west African nation.

Na just over 4000MW megawatts of electricity Nigeria get for di grid to supply over 200 million Nigerians.

No be today Nigerians don dey complain about no light palava

And sake of dis, steady public power supply all over Nigeria na still headache even for di kontri economy.

For middle of March, 2022, Nigeria bin experience collapse of di national grid, two times in one week.

Dat time, Nigeria minister of power say na cut for one transmission line collapse bin cause di power outage.

How Nigeria electricity grid dey work?

Generating companies (GenCos), dia work na to produce electricity for Nigeria.

Di kontri get six companies wey dey generate electricity plus 28 power plants.

Three out of di 28 power plants dey use water take create light while di remaining 25 dey depend on gas.

All of di six GenCos na private companies and dem each get 60% shares while federal goment keep 40%.

Afta GenCos don produce di electricity, na di responsibility of di transmission company to transport am from wia dem produce am to wia dem go distribute am.