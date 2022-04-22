Wike on 2023 presidential race: 'I no go step down for any consensus candidate, dis race na fight to finish'

Rivers state Govnor and presidential aspirant Nyesom Wike speak on im 2023 ambition, why e join di race for who go siddon for aso rock next and oda mata.

For im declaration speech, Di presidential aspirant say im desire na to come in to help im kontri Nigeria.

"One tin wey make me say I go run for President of Nigeria, as you see now, Nigeria dey for trouble, wey be say everybody dey cry. Everyday dem dey kill pipo, poverty don take over di entire kontri. Den I tink say me, di experience wey I don get, say I don be chairman of local goment for six years, I don be minister for almost four years and I don come do govnor wey be say by next year, my tenure don end. Now all dis problems wey dey, na who go come solve di problems wey dey for dis kontri now? If you just siddon look and you say you love dis kontri, wey you know say God don give you wisdom wey you fit say as I dey, I fit help Nigeria solve dis kain problem. As I dey do for Rivers state, na di kain commitment wey I go put in If I become di President of Nigeria."

For im strategy to fight insecurity and handle violence across di kontri including di issue of di unknown gunmen wey dey cause kasala for south east, Wike say Intelligence na di key.

"Di tin dey simple, first of all we no dey spend money on intelligence, intelligence na di key tin to fight. No be just to buy weapon oh. You see as Russia bin wan come enta Ukraine, dem no get intelligence say Russia dey come, na America tell dem say na lie say dem dey come. And see wia dem don reach now. You know wetin dat mean, America get intelligence, you go spend money for intelligence. No be say wen sometin don happun you go say oh, dat tin we do am we go catch dem. Why na only to catch dem wen dem don do am finish why you no go fit stop di tin wey dem wan do.

Wike also chook mouth ontop di issue of consensus candidate, tok wey bin don dey come up for di opposition party PDP.

"Wetin dem dey call consensus? Why I go step down for anybody? If you wan do consensus, you go do consensus wey be say dia is equity, wey e be say e de fair to everybody. Wey be say everybody go get justice. Our constitution for PDP section 7 subsection 3 C say dem go dey do rotation for party offices and election wey dey for elective positions like president. If di consensus wey you wan do na to gang up against one or two persons, why I go go put myself for dat kain of consensus?

Several candidates don come out to declare for PDP, including di former Vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar and Govnor of Sokoto state Aminu Tambuwal. But Wike say e no dey intimidated.

"Wetin you dey call calibre? How you dey take dey rate or measure, me wetin I be? All of dem dia, nobody don pass through di level wey me I don pass. Local goment na grassroot oh, I don also be minister oh. Former vice president don bin chairman before? E don be minister before? E don be govnor before? Di only tin wey e be na vice president, me I don be chairman, mi nister and govnor, who get dat kain experience pass me for goment.And wen you look pesin wey don contribute well-well for PDP na who? So if you put all of us togeda, you no know say PDP go choose me?

Wike also chook mouth for di APC candidates too wey don come out say dem get nothing to offer.

"Anybody wey be APC candidate wetin e go talk? No be dem dey work for di present goment wey don dabaru Nigeria? VP, no be im be VP? Wetin e go do now wey go change? Wey as im dey goment now e no do? Even di minister too. You no say APC goment don fail and anybody wey dey for APC na failure."

As to if im move to run for presidency na something wey pesin fit convince am to drop. E say no lai.lai.