DJ Cuppy no need too much introduction to many pipo for Nigeria and even across Africa.

DJ Cuppy aka Ifeoluwa Florence Otedola na di daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, but she don manage to build a brand for herself away from her papa billions.

She describe herself as DJ, artiste, philanthropist and student.

She currently dey run her further studies for Oxford University for UK.

"I tink say pipo no understand me, pipo dey tink say I just dey chop life but my work no be beans oh, I dey do so many different tins."

She tok say she dey funny, and she like to enjoy life.

"My own way of thinking be say pesin get one life to live so you get to live am, so many pipo dey tink say becos my papa get money or becos say I grow for abroad, I don forget my roots, but Lagos na wia dem born me...Lagos na my home," na so Cuppy tell BBC Pidgin.

For BBC exclusive interview, Cuppy also tok about her life, work and aspirations and why she still dey single.

'Na young pipo dey ginger me'

Cuppy say some of di tins wey dey motivate her women issues and young pipo.

"Di tin wey dey motivate me di most na young pipo for di kontri. Pipo dey suffer everyday."

I build Cuppy, my name away from Otedola so I fit make opportunities for oda pipo. I wan make say if you be young girl for street see say if you work hard you fit do am yourself.

She tok say anoda tin wey dey motivate na woman issues.

"I enta DJ job wia plenti man dey and I decide say I go do am, I go am beta pass dem."

Cuppy add say even dou e be like everyday be jolly-jolly, she dey get both di good and bad times.

But her real motivation dey centered around di girl-child.

"Di tin wey dey really ginger me, na even wen I see young girls say dem wan be like Cuppy...e be like I don dey build my own legacy outside of my dad and as a woman, I must always be example."

Life as a female DJ

Cuppy say her experience as DJ no be easy one, but na sometin she bin dey determined to do.

"Even today, I still dey struggle wit different different tins. Pipo dey tok, Cuppy no fit Dj, she no sabi dress, Cuppy only like pink, she no marry, plenti-plenti tins.

But for me, e dey important say you dey do wetin you wan do. I believe in God and I come sabi say God give me opportunity so I fit carry my destiny."

I like to push, I like to waka upandan na why my tag-line be Cuppy on a mission."

On weda her papa and heritage give her chance pass to dey successful, she tok say: "Wen pipo dey tok say na your papa do everytin for you, na im do DJ for you, all dat one, I no fit even address. Becos weda I dey do dis or dat, dem go still tok.

I no fit change pipo mind, di only tin I fit change na wetin I dey do and na so I dey do am."

She also open up up about how pipo dey troll her for Twitter.

Everyday dem (pipo) dey abuse me, I no care becos na dem get opinion. Wen I dey enta bed with my dogs Dudu and Funfun and we dey play, shey Twitter pipo dey for bed?

Since I come back Lagos, I see say I get plenti supporters, and I dey call dem Cupcakes," na wetin she add put.

Why di color Pink plus her 'children', Dudu and Funfun

DJ Cuppy dey known for her love for Pink.

For her, di love start wen she enta di music industry.

"I tink e begin dey happun since I enta music industry, and see say I wan express myself through colours.

Pink dey represent women but pipo no dey understand, pink no weak, e dey bold.

She tok say many pipo no even like my hair (wey follow dey pink) but di artist tok say na her choice and how she like to express hersef.

Although Cuppy start as DJ, she later chook hand for music.

"Plenti pipo ask why I wan dey do music, for me, I just do wetin I wan to do."

She tok say no be by force to listen to her music, as Nigeria get plenti artistes.

"Wen I start as DJ, I dey play pipo songs, I come tink say me too I wan make my own songs.

I no tok say I be best singer bicos na very difficult job, I dey salute singers but I deserve to dey able to try."

She tok say she dey see plenti comments, some dey make her laff, odas go dey yab her but she tok say she no get problem at all.

Di musician tok say she get two 'children' - two dog children, Dudu and Funfun.

"Pipo dey laugh me becos Dudu and Funfun turn one year old for 17 February, and I come sew cloth and do party.

Some pipo dey laff but during covid pandemic, I dey house alone I no get anybodi. Na during dat time I build relationship wit dem (di dogs).

I tink dem help wit my mental health and I come dey learn small-small how to be mother. I learn how to manage finance; dogs dey expensive, I dey Lagos now and dem dey for hotel,

Na my grandmama give dem name, Dudu and Fufu - Dem be di joy of my life."

'I no get boyfriend - Di street dey rough'

Cuppy recently celebrate her sister Teni wey just engage to her boyfriend of many years, musician Mr Eazi but she herself no dey relationship.

"Na so somehow I get Ibadan husband oh, I get one cupcake Lerry, e dey Tweet me since like four years - na so Valentine's day come me I no get boyfriend, na so I say oya Lerry make we do valentine date on Twitter na so e accept.

In fact, I come Lagos and invite am come my grandmother birthday."

On why she still dey single, Cuppy say: "I no know wetin I want, for now, I get degree for Oxford university to finish, I get BBC Radio1 Xtra show every Sunday, I get two dogs to take care of so my plate full.

I no know but if e go happun e go happun."

'To be Otedola pikin na to learn sometin new everyday'

Di DJ about lessons she dey learn as di daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola.

"Di good side be say everyday I dey learn sometin, na so dis morning I wake up by 8:00am my papa don reach office at 6:00am.

My papa dey work so hard, and e dey remind me, say make nobodi get comfortable.

She tok say di bad side dey too.