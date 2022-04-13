Yetunde Balogun: 'Dem tell us say my sister drink poison but doctor say na food poison' - Family dey unclear of wetin happun

30 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Yetunde Balogun/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Yetunde Balogun family claim say na her mother-in-law poison am.

"Di family of Yetunde husband call us say my sister drink sniper but di doctor call us say na food poison kill am."

Oluwapelumi Balogun, di younger sister of 31-year-old Yetunde Balogun wey die under circumstances wey no clear tell BBC Pidgin say Yetunde tell dem say her husband dey maltreat am.

Tori bin dey fly on social media as friends and family of Yetunde dey seek justice for di young woman wey dem allege say her mother-in-law poison for Ilorin, Kwara State, north central Nigeria.

"Dem tok say she take sniper while some tok say she take rat poison. But my junior sister wey dey school for Ilorin won go carry di pikin afta Yetunde die but di mother-in-law say di children also dey hospital sake of say dem follow chop di food Yetunde chop.

"Di mother-in-law tok say na she prepare di food wey Yetunde eat last but she herself no chop from am sake of say she take pap, Oluwapelumi tok.

Di deceased sister also tok say di doctor call dia elder sister to tell am say di report show say na food poison kill Yetunde wey be graduate of University of Ilorin and mother of two female children.

Wen BBC Pidgin tok to di Kwara State Police Command, dem tok say di husband brother report di case to dem but claim say Yetunde drink sniper sake of say she don get issue with her husband.

Di tok tok pesin for di police, Okasanmi Ajayi tok say dem dey investigate di mata wey happun on Saturday 11 April.

Nigerians dey vex sake of domestic violence

Cases of domestic violence don dey show face well well ontop social media afta gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu die as a result of alleged domestic violence.

Nigerians bin go on social media to express dia anger afta news of di gospel singer death come out. Many pipo advise married women wey dey experience abuse from dia husband to waka komot from di marriage sake of say marriage dey designed to enjoy and not endure.

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Taiwo and Kehinde Apelehin on how dia different skin colour dey make pipo ask questions

Di family of late Osinachi Nwachukwu bin open up about di life of di singer for di first time since her passing on Friday, 2 April..

Police for di Federal Capital Territory, Abuja confirm say dem gbab di husband of di late singer.

Na di tok tok pesin DSP Josephine Adeh confam di arrest to BBC Pidgin. She add say dem dey run investigation.