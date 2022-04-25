Alaafin of Oyo wives: See wetin go hapun to Lamidi Adeyemi wives and dia potential suitors

Last Friday April 22 2022, news bin break say di Alaafin of Oyo. King Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III don die.

Wen di oba bin dey alive, beautiful queens no dey uncommon for di palace of di 'Prince of Peace', and na dis one make many pipo dey ask question say wetin go hapun to dis damsels wey many dey call 'Ele Daddy.'

E no dey clear how many wives di Alaafin marry in total before im die.

Plenti tori bin fly say many of di men wey bin go di palace only go there go cut eye for some of dis queens.

BBC News Yoruba bin approach di elders for advice sake of di matter, to know exactly wetin go happun to di queens afta Oba Adeyemi don pass?

Dem must perform ritual to commot di palace hand from di queens body bifo anybody fit marry dem

Di Baba Araba of Oṣogbo, chief Ifayẹmi Ẹlẹbuibọn , say make all di pipo wey dey rush go cut eye for di queens dey patient.

Chief Ẹlẹbuibọn say, di widows go still dey inside to perform di 'opo' rite, and e go be matter of time bifo dem any oda tin.

Di chief add say true true any of di queens wey want to go marry anoda man fit go but e get process of action wey dey in place for dat kind tin.

"Di queen get right. di king usually leave queens for palace, wey new king go come meet for palace and be dia husband; but if de wish dem fit marry somewhere else, but dem ghas complete di rites "dem must commot di hand of alaafin for dia body."

Baba araba add say na afta dis dem fit do anytin wey dem but for now nobody fit near dem yet.

'Anybody wey dey cut eye for di Olori for palace go see fire' - Fagbenle Adedayo, Adimula rider of Ila Orangun

Chief Fagbenle Adedayo, di Adimula rider of Ila Orangun wey be custodian of Yoruba culture further clarify say make any pesin wey know say im no get two heads no run go dey hustle for di king wife.'

For statement to BBC News Yoruba, Chief Fagbenle Adedayo, wey be also popular pesin for Ila Orangun, say apart from kings wey no do Yoruba king ritual, no king wey go marry woman wey no go first do di rites before she fit enter im house.

E say if dem commot dat kind rite from di woman body, no man suppose say im like to marry dat kind woman.

