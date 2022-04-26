Premature ejaculation and low sperm count cause for men and wetin dem fit do about am

Premature and low sperm count be one serious issue wey dey affect men.

Premature ejaculation according to UK National Health Scheme, na di most common problem. Na wia di male dey ejaculate too quickly during sexual intercourse.

Still according to di NHS, low sperm count wey dem dey also call oligozoospermia, be where man get less dan 15 million sperm per millilitre of semen.

To get low sperm count fit make am more difficult to conceive naturally, although successful pregnancy fit still occur.

Wetin be premature ejaculation?

Definition no dey as to how long man and woman suppose last during sex.

One study wey observe 500 couples from five different kontris find out say di average time wey e dey take to ejaculate during sex dey around five-and-a-half minutes.

If pesin don observe say half of dia attempt during sex dey end up for premature ejaculation, e go good to seek help.

Causes of premature ejaculation

Many psychological and physical factors na im fit cause premature ejaculation.

Dis physical causes include:

Prostate problems

thyroid problems

use of recreational drugs

biological reasons - some men fit find out say dia penis dey sensitive

traumatic sexual experience from childhood

upbringing and belief about sex

While common psychological causes include; depression, relationship problems and anxiety about sexual performance.

How you fit treat premature ejaculation

you fit masturbate one hour or two before you have sex

use thick condom to help decrease sensation

take deep breath to briefly shutdown ejaculatory reflex wey dey come before every ejaculation.

take breaks during sex and tink about sometin boring

you fit also go for therapy

Wetin to sabi about low sperm count

BBC Pidgin follow sabi pesin on fertility Professsor Oladapo Asiru wey be Secretary-General International Federation of Fertility Societies yarn wetin low sperm count be and how e dey affect pipo wey get am.

Professor Oladapo Asiru say low sperm count na one form of infertility and e dey hapun sake of different reasons but we no fit tok about low sperm count make we no mention infertility, dis one na sake of say na low sperm count dey cause infertility for men.

"One out of five couples dey struggle wit infertility, and for Nigeria here where medical attention no dey high like developed kontries, one out of four couples dey suffer infertility, e tok.

Professor Asiru further explain say e get many tins wey fit cause low sperm count and e no dey show for face.

As na mostly until wen couples dey try conceive and visit doctor to determine wetin dey shelle before dem discover say di man get low sperm count.

Tins wey fit cause low sperm count - Prof Oladapo Asiru

For many cases, e no dey obvious wetin dey cause low sperm count.

Sometimes problems wit sperm count and quality link to:

Infection from sexually transmitted pesin example be Gonorrhoea, Chlamydia, or prostatitis

Hormone imbalance, like hypogonadism dis one mean hormone production we no reduce Genetic problem like Klinefelter syndrome dat one na wen testicle growth dey affected.

Structural problem, example, the tube wey carry sperm don spoil or and block sake of sickness or injury, or mayb e dey absent from birth. Too much heat, like make pesin wear tight pants.

Too much alcohol consumption, smoking and drugs like marijuana or cocaine

Petrol chemical,plastic, paints, radiation x-ray, fumigation, insecticide dis one ghas to do wit di environment, Oga Asiru tok.

Signs of low sperm count

Professor Asiru say sperm count no dey show for face

E say na only through sperm testing pesin go sabi.

E dey important to see Doctor sake of na dem go fit do di necessary test.

Wetin WHO tok

Di World Health organisation say normal sperm density range from 15 million to more dan 200 million sperm per milliliter of semen.

You dey considered to get low sperm count if you get less dan 15 million sperm per milliliter or less dan 39 million sperm total per ejaculate.

And pesin wey get reduce chance to get dia partner pregnant decreasing sperm count.