Davido Tweet wey man wey dey live with disability respond to start event wey change im viewing centre business

"I just dey for shop wen one of my brodas just enta show me Davido Tweet say im wan sponsor pipo wey get business idea oh, na im I just quickly drop my own, post am."

Na so Adebisi Michael, wey dey live with disability tell BBC Pidgin as e remember di event wey start di process wey change im fortune.

Michael wey bin dey run one viewing centre for Ilesha, Osun state bin dey find mon ey to establish di place well before dat day wey Davido Tweet wey im respond.

"Di funny tin be say Davido see am, like am, Davido never respond yet but di way Nigerians, ah Nigerians, na good pipo dey here. Dik way dem respond to me, message me, different tins, I dey amazed" Michael tok.

'Nigerians rally round me'

Michael tori say afta dat Tweet, pipo begin promise to send am tins and dem fulfil dia promises.

"Pipo say dem go give me dis, dem do am, I come be like, are we in Nigeria? bicos I bin n o expect am. Part of di tins dem give me na im I takre roof dis place." Michael tok.

"To see girls wey go like pipo like us di way we are dey difficult. Na di money some of dem won marry."

Physically-challenged Nigerian man Adebisi Michael don tok say im start viewing centre business sake of say im no won beg for alms.

Di graduate of Industrial Chemistry from Obafemi Awolowo University say im bin start di viewing centre work bicos e no wan beg.

Michael life as pesin wey dey live wit disability

Di young man tok say im still dey single sake of say e dey difficult for am to see pesin wey go like am di wey im be.

According to Michael, na 10 out of 100 ladies go agree to marry pipo like am.

"Na di situation wey pipo like us dey face be dat. But I still get belief say one day I go marry," Michael tok.

Michael also yarn say before im start di viewing centre business, im dey produce liquid soap and air freshener to sell but di business no easy sake of im condition.

"As you see me now, movement na issue. E get some places wia I suppose carry those tins go but I no fit just go," Michael tok.

Michael say im biggest desire na to get work wey go dey bring monthly salary for am and make di viewing centre be im oda source of income.

'Family support'

Di young man also tok about im family support as e thank God for dem.

"Thank God for di family wey I get. My father, my mother and my siblings. Dem dey so supportive to me. Unfortunately for me, my papa die last year November.

"Di man dey supportive to me, na my backbone and role model. If not for am, I fit no dey dis place. Anytime wey I remember am, I dey always cry sake of say im really suffer," Michael tell BBC Pidgin.

Michael also tok about di discrimination wey pipo wey dey live wit disability dey face sometimes and assumption pipo dey make sometimes bicos of dia condition.

"Sometimes pipo dey pursue me wit 20 naira, 50 naira wen I dey go work wit my wheelchair like say I dey beg.

I no blame dem sake of say pipo wey dey beg for street also dey ontop wheelchair and di mentality be say anybodi wey dey ontop wheelchair dey beg for money and no be so," Michael tok.

Di young man encourage pipo to dey look physically-challenged pipo as normal human beings instead of to dey look dem wit pity eyes.