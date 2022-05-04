UN Secretary General visit to Nigeria: Borno IDPs tell Antonio Gutterres dem wan return home

21 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

United Nations Secretary General first stop during im visit to Nigeria na di Gubio IPD camp for Maiduguri, northeast Nigeria.

Antonio Gutterres say im visit na to to show solidarity to di victims of terrorism, e also meet govnor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum.

"Di fact say I come Borno state dey symbolic of our priority for world to fight terrorism and to solutions for di victims of terrorism.

"Di Borno state wey I bin hear about for many circumstances and around my life as High Commissioner for Refugees and den as Secretary general, na Borno state of terrorism, violence, of displacement, of despair, dis no be di Borno wey I find today."

Na so oga Gutterres tok, adding say; "Di Borno wey I find today, na Borno of hope, na Borno wit future."

"I bin dey very impressed to se di policy wey dem dey apply here, e recognise say dem no dey just fight terrorism just by military mean, you fight terrorism by addressing di root cause of terrorism."

Di UNSG praise di many different donors wey dey provide humanitarian help like food and medicine for di IDPS.

But e observe say, di Borno pipo wey im meet today, na pipo wey want to return to dia home.

"E dey important to understand say for situations like dis, e no dey enough to provide humanitarian assistance.

"And I dey grateful to all those international communities wey support di pipo of Borno wit humanitarian assistance. Gutterres tok.

"But di pipo wey I meet today dey more dan dat. Di pipo I meet today for di IDP camps want to go back home in safety and dignity."

Oga Gutteres bin meet wit leaders of different groups including women group, pesins wey dey live wit disability, plus odas.

One mata wey di different group leaders tok about na say dem wan go back home to continue dia farm work as dem don tire to just siddon for camp dey do notin.

One of di representatives of pipo wit disability tell di govnor and UNSG say, no wan stay IDP camp again dem wan go back to dia village.

"We don suffer from staying here, we don reach seven years wey we don dey here," im tok.

Oga Gutteres add say im and di govnor hope be say di IDPs to fit return to dia homes "in dignity and safety."

"We go dey work togeda wit di govnor and im team to do everytin possible to minimise or reduce di your suffering." Gutteres tok.

Why di IDPs neva return home?

Borno goment set up di Gubio IDP camp for 2015.

Today di camp get IDPs from about nine local goments areas for di northeast Nigerian state wit total population of about 33,200 pipo.

Over di years, di goment don close several IDP camps for Borno state, but dem neva close di Gubio camp.

According to Borno state Director General State Emergency Management Agency, Yabawa Kolo, e get many tins wey her agency gatz first consider before dem decide to close any IDP camp.

She say dem must to consider tins like 'intention return survey' to know weda di IDPs want to go back home.

Den dem also some international principles and protocols wey dey observe, like di Kampala convention.

She say according to some sections of di Kampala convention, dem must make consider di areas to make sure say di area wey dem wan go back to dey okay.

"We also get oda principles, international protocols and rules wey we go observe, especially for di Kampala Convention.

"As dem write am for some of di sections, for di return, di location suppose dey dignified, suppose dey receptive.