Omotomi Akinsanya Victoria Island: Police arrest Lebanese for Lagos accident outrage

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBC/AYO BELLO

Police don arrest one foreign driver wey allegedly hit one female Lagosian for Victoria Island of di Nigerian city.

Nigerians hala wit outrage begin seek for justice afta one Lebanese man, wey police don identify allegedly knock down a lady around Sanusi Fafunwa Street.

Lagos State Police Command PRO tell BBC Pidgin say di driver John Greg bin dey drive recklessly.

Police identify Victoria Island accident victim

SP Benjamin Hundeyin say Greg allegedly move against traffic on Sanusi Fafunwa Road thereby hitting one female Omotomi Akinsanya.

"Dem conduct successful operation for victim leg on Thursday morning for wia she dey undergo treatment". Hundeyin.

Police say dem don transfer di Lebanese man from di local police station wia dem first arrest for Victoria Island, Lagos.

"Di man, dem don transfer am go State Criminal Investigative department [wey dey Panti division inside Yaba] for investigation.

Wia dis foto come from, SP Benjamin Hundeyin/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, SP Benjamin Hundeyin

Victoria Island, wey be central business district for Nigeria commercial capital dey trend on Twitter sake of wetin happun to Omotomi Akinsanya.

Police add say dem no just arrest Greg, dem also impound im car.

Di victim, Omotomi Akinsanya dey collect treatment for di Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LSUTH), according to police.

Police don inform di Embassy of Lebanon about di incident and dem don also begin investigation, Hundeyin tok.

Di police tok tok pesin say dem don carry Greg go do alcohol test and dem go present di result of di test to court.

Lagos traffic accident palava

Twitter users wey don comment on dis mata dey wonder wetin go make di driver reportedly drive against traffic.

However Lagos na city of over 22 million pipo and traffic na daily palava for pipo inside di commercial capital of Nigeria.

Notorious traffic jams dey di Nigerian city of Lagos but driving against traffic na offence.

Just recently, some pipo for Lagos bin dey complain of experience of how traffic robbers attack dem.

Sake of dis, some Lagosians enta social media to call on di attention of di state governor and police to address di situation.