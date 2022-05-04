Mali Nonuplets: Nine babies dem born same day celebrate one year old in perfect health

30 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, The nonuplets, one of whom is pictured here, are currently being cared for in incubators

Malian nonuplets dem born for Morocco last year turn one year old on 4th May 2022.

And dia papa Adjudant Kader Arby no fit hide im joy.

Halima Cissé pregnancy become mata of interest in Mali last year even wen dem tink say na seven babies dey her belle.

Malian goment fly Halima to Morocco wen dem realise say she need specialist care to deliver di nine babies.

Na team of 10 doctors and 25 paramedics assist for di delivery of di premature babies through caesarean section.

Di pikin papa Kader wey just land for Morocco tell BBC say di babies and dia mama dey in perfect health.

Kader tok say im dey happy to reunite wit im family.

"Na di wish of every fada to dey surrounded wit im entire family. I dey very happy," im tok.

Di man tok say im go celebrate di nonuplets 1st birthday in very simple way wit di nurse and some neighbours.

"We dey here for Morocco. We don plan small party, a simple one.

"Notin beta pass di first year. We go remember dis great moment wey we go experience inshallah," Arby tok.

'E no easy'

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, The nonuplets fada appreciate di Malian goment for dia help

Di pikin papa say e no easy from di beginning till now but di Malian goment put everytin in place for di care and treatment of di nine babies and dia mama.

"E no easy at all but e dey beautiful and comforting say all di babies dey in perfect health," Arby tok.

Di pikin papa say dem don dey crawl around di living room and dem fit use mattress to pull diasef up to stand and try to take one or two steps while holding sometin.

Im say di pikin no get di same temperament as some of dem dey calm and some dey cry well well.

Wia dis foto come from, Saloum Arby Wetin we call dis foto, Only two other sets of nonuplets have ever been recorded in history, but none of them survived past a few days

"And dat one dey normal. Dem be nonuplets. Some like make we dey carry dem all di time," di pikin papa tok.

Im say di nurses wey di Malian goment give dem dey assist im wife to take care of di pikin.

According to Arby, di nurses and im wife get di time wey dem dey rest afta dem don take care of di pikin.