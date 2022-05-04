Farah Dagogo: Wetin go happun next to di Rivers Governorship aspirant, wey dem rush go from Police Cell

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Ibrahim Lawal Wetin we call dis foto, Farah Dagogo be di Nigerian House of Reps Member representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency

On Wednesday dem rush Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant for Rivers State, Farah Dagogo, wey bin dey for police custody since last Thursday go hospital.

According to Ibrahim Lawal wey be di Press Officer to Farah Dagogo, na police carry am go hospital.

"Police don carry Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo go hospital. E complain of stomach and chest complications. E dey receive treatment now."

"We go give update as di situation dey go on," Ibrahim Lawal tok for one statement wey e post for social media.

Police bin arrest Farah Dagogo on di order of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers of Rivers State.

Nyesom Wike bin sama accuse wey get to do with activities wey relate to cultism put for di PDP Governorship aspirant head come declare am wanted.

Later on, team of police officers come arrest am wen e bin go for im screening for di south-south zonal office of di PDP inside Port Harcourt, di Rivers State capital.

Wetin go happun next for Farah Dagogo mata?

E neva dey clear on top wetin fit happun next as dem Dagogo dey hospital.

Already, Magistrate Court for Port Harcourt don bin give order on 29 April, 2022 for Farah Dagogo to remain for Police custody.

Wen BBC Pidgin follow Ibrahim Lawal tok concerning wetin be di present situation and wetin fit happun next e say;

"Initially dem (Police) carry Farah Dagogo go police clinic, from dia dem refer am to anoda hospital wia e dey now.

"Dem don admit am and doctors still dey do test and oda things to know wetin actually dey wrong. "

"I think say e go stay for hospital for now depending on di test and all oda things wey doctors go find out," Ibrahim Lawal add.

Oga Lawal explain give BBC Pidgin say e no go fit tok much as e dey for hospital with Farah Dagogo.

Meanwhile di leadership of di House of Representatives same dem go intervene for di arrest and arraignment of Dagogo wey be one of dia member.

Speaker of di House, Femi Gbajabiamila, say im dey concerned say di lawmaker still dey police custody despite say di charge against am na bailable one.

Im however, insist say di house no go take position but rely on di law.

Who be Farah Dagogo?

Dem born Doctor Farah Dagogo for 29, November 1982, according to di informate wey dey di House of Rep official website.

Di Rivers State Indigene na beneficiary of di Federal Government amnesty wey dem grant to militants for di Niger Delta region.

Oga Farah Dagogo don be member of di Rivers State House of Assembly from 2015 to 2019 before e move go House of Rep.

Farah Dagogo na honourable member of Nigeria House of Rep and e dey represent Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency.

Concerning im education history, di website no tok anything about am as dat place dey blank.