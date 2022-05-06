Abacha Loot: UK take nearly seven years to recover $23million wey Abacha loot

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Sani Abacha became Nigeria's head of state in a military coup in 1993

UK National Crime Agency, NCA say dem don recover $23,439,724.98 wey associates and family of former Nigerian Head of State, General Sani Abacha siphon out of Nigeria for di1990s.

Di funds form part of one larger pool of money wey di United States Department of Justice (USDOJ) identify as fund wey Abacha and im associates misappropriate, NCA tok.

Acting on one request from di USDOJ, NCA pursue nearly seven years of long legal action and international negotiation to get di recovery order, to enforce di US forfeiture order wey relate to di recovered monies.

Dem don transfer di funds now to di Home Office for onward transmission to di USDOJ.

Billy Beattie, Asset Denial Senior Manager for NCA toksay: "Di NCA dey committed to make sure say di UK no be safe haven for criminals to launder dia proceeds of crime, and civil recovery of assets na powerful weapon for dis fight.

"We work closely wit UK and international partners to tackle di threat wey corruption dey cause, and wey dey affect di poorest and most vulnerable members of society.

"We dey committed to make sure say those wey dey encourage corruption no benefit from dia actions."

Di NCA case dey go on wit further money di USDOJ don identify say Abacha and im associates misappropriate.

Oda times wey dem don recover Abacha loot

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Switzerland, US, Jersey Island na some of di kontries where General Sani Abacha steal money keep wen im rule Nigeria.

More than twenty years afta Sani Abacha regime, Nigeria still dey receive funds wey di former ruler and im associates loot.

Na wen former president Olusegun Obasanjo enta office for 1999 na im start court case to collect di money wey Abacha steal keep for many bank accounts abroad.

For May 2002: President Obasanjo do deal with Abacha family so Nigeria go fit recover $1.2 billion.

For November 2003: Finance Minister for dat time Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala tok say Nigeria don collect reach $149 million from Jersey Island inside di money Abacha steal.

For September 2005: Okonjo-Iweala again announce for one talk-talk meeting for Switzerland say Nigeria don get $458 million and like $2 billion for asset inside wetin Abacha steal.

For 2007: Finance Minister dat time Nenadi Usman talk say dem use di total money wey dem don recover, wey reach $2.5 billion - give ministry of Power, Works, Health, Education, and Water Resources to do projects.

For 2014: Okonjo-Iweala come back to say na only $500 million na im dem recover during di time she serve as Finance Minster under Obasanjo government and dem use am do community project.

For June 2014 Liechtenstein return $227 million give Nigeria, still inside di money wey Abacha thief.

For August 7, 2014, United States Department of Justice (DOJ) announce di largest money dem don give back for di organisation history, $480 million wey dem say dem go return give Nigerian government.

For 2016, Switzerland confirm say dem don return $723 million so far give Nigeria government for inside di money wey Abacha steal and wey dem seize from im family.

Dis $321 million wey dem just promise to return na di latest for inside di Abacha money wey been dey Switzerland hand. Di money bank alert enta Nigeria pocket for 2020.

Abacha life story

Wia dis foto come from, AFP/Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Sani Abacha rule Nigeria for 5 years with strong hand

General Sani Abacha na Nigeria former military ruler wey die unexpectedly on di 8th June 1998 for di age of 54 years.

Abacha, wey be Minister of Defence, use military coup by force collect power from caretaker president Ernest Shonekan 17 November 1993 and rule di kontri until im die for 1998.

E goment dey accuse of widespread human rights abuses, so dey come suspend Nigeria from di Commonwealth afta di execution of nine human rights activists for 1995

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Abacha steal more than one billion dollars by pretending say dem wan use di money for "security"

Na for Kano State, north western Nigeria dem born General Sani Abacha on 20 September 1943.

By 1963 Im finish school for di Nigerian Military Training Centre for Kaduna den do more training for UK.

By 1965 im marry Maryam Jiddah. Dem born 10 pikin, but one of dem come later die.

Between 1967-72 - During civil war for Nigeria, Abacha fight for di federal side against Biafra and dat time e continue to dey chop express promotion for army.