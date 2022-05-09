Ichthyosis: 'Pipo dey avoid me becos of my skin'

Dem no support media player for your device

Ichthyosis: 'Pipo dey avoid me becos of my skin'

51 minutes wey don pass

Onyinye na 28 years old model wey dey live wit lamellar ichthyosis, a skin condition wia pesin dey live wit dry, cracked and scaly skin.

For interview wit BBC Pidgin, she say she don experience a lot of down side sake of her skin but she don overcome di mentality.

Di model say she no dey bothered about wetin pipo dey tink about her anymore.

She wan make pipo wey dey like her realise say dem no dey different from oda pipo.