Mathew Kukah Diocese: Gunmen kidnap Catholic priests

Gunmen don kidnap two Roman Catholic priests for northwest Nigeria.

Two reverend fathers, plus two oda pipo dey wey live wit dem, na im dem capture, Catholic Diocese of Sokoto tell BBC Pidgin.

Di kidnapping of di priests and dia visitors - a broda and im sister - happun for middle of night on Wednesday, di church tok.

Di kidnapping happun for St Patrick's Catholic Church, Karfur local goment, Katsina state wey dey under di Sokoto Diocese.

Sokoto Diocese cover four different states for northwest Nigeria, including Kebbi, Zamfara, Sokoto and Katsina state wia e happun.

Gunmen invade di church house

"As at midnight of today, 25 May, 2022, gunmen break enta di house of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, Kafur LGA of Katsina State.

"Dem kidnap di parish priest and im assistant Rev. Frs. Stephen Ojapa, MSP, & Oliver Okpara and two boys for di house."

Na so Rev. Fr Chris Omotosho, di Sokoto Diocese Director of Communications:

So far, dem neva get any information of dia whereabout.

Na Matthew Hassan Kukah be di current Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto.

Fr Omotosho tell BBC Pidgin say di place wey di kidnapping happun na inside one small village.

Youths of di village plus some security agents don gada to look for dem. And e say dem don report di mata to police.

"Na very rural environment or interior village, so dem come out wit dia own weapons too."

Police begin investigation

Tok tok pesin for Katsina Police Command SP Gambo Isah confam kidnap of di two priests and two oda pipo wey happun.