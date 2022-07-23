Ifeoluwa Bamidele: Police tok how wife wey allegedly burn husband to death for Osun take her own life

Wia dis foto come from, OSUN STATE POLICE COMMAND Wetin we call dis foto, Bolu Bamidele and im wife Ifeoluwa Bamidele

One Nigerian woman Ifeoluwa Bamidele wey allegedly burn her husband to death don commit suicide, police tok.

Di tok-tok pesin for di Osun State Police Command Yemisi Opalola tell BBC say na Thursday evening Ifeoluwa commit suicide.

Tori be say Ifeoluwa allegedly set Bolu Bamidele on fire sake of allegation say im dey cheat.Wen di incident happun for dia house for Koka community for di state,

Bamidele sustain severe injury and dem rush am to hospital for Osogbo.

Dem later refer am to di University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State, where e die on Tuesday, July 16.

Di state police command say di woman bin run go Ekiti go hide afta di incident and two lawyers for one Catholic group for Osogbo Justice Development and Peacemaker Centre say Ifeoluwa call dem from her hideout.

Opalola say di lawyers tell am say dem get Ifeoluwa number and dem don persuade am make she no commit suicide.

"I also save her number and I begin tok to am to come back home so we go fit hear her own side of di story as she tell me say no be she kill her husband. She tell me say she go come," Opalola tok.

Di police tok-tok pesin say di Catholic group send Ifeoluwa transport fare to come Osogbo and dem dey monitor her movement through telephone conversation.

Opalola say wen Ifeoluwa finally accept to come back home na around 6pm and she say she no see vehicle to Osogbo, say na Ilesa own she see.

"Di lawyers tell am say make she enta Ilesa motor and dem go come pick am for garage. So wen dem pick am up she dey behave funny inside car and dem ask am wetin be di problem, she kon confess say she take sniper," Opalola tok.

Opalola say dem carri Ifeoluwa go one hospital for Ilesa to save her life but dem tok say e don tey wey she drink di poisonous substance and e don spoil some of her organs.

Di police tok-tok pesin say Ifeoluwa tell di lawyers say na before she tok to dem for evening she don take di poison.

"Wen she die, di lawyers carri am come Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Hospital, Jaleyemi, Osogbo," she tok.

She say dem go release Ifeoluwa corpse to her family afta autopsy.Opalola say dem find many notes inside Bolu bag.

Opalola say Ifeoluwa write notes to her parents, her mother-in-law, her husband friend. She say Ifeoluwa also write four-page note how she meet her husband and how dem start dia life togeda.

"She also write note wey instruct dem to bury am beside her husband wen she die," Opalola tok.

Opalola tok say through di notes, she believes say Ifeoluwa get mental health issue.

Recent cases of domestic violence wey lead to death

For January, one business man Alaba Bakare die afta im get gbege wit im wife Motunrayo Bakare, di case dey court now.

Elder broad of late Alaba Bakare bin tell BBC Pidgin say dem di couple don dey get issues for like five to six years now before im death.

For April dis 2022, one 32-year-old miner wey im name be Samuel allegedly kill im wife, Mercy Samuel for Jos, Plateau state wey dey north-central Nigeria.

According to family members, di wife don allegedly dey chop beating for her husband hand before she finally die.

Anoda case be dat of Popular Nigerian gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu wey die on April 8, 2022.