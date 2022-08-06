Fulham vs Liverpool livestream: Aleksandar Mitrovic score to give Cottagers lead for Craven Cottage

6 August 2022, 12:25 WAT New Informate 5 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Fulham dey face Liverpool today for di first of di six games wey dey happun for di premier league.

Di match start by 12:30pm BST and Nigeria time.

Fulham go dey without Harry Wilson and Nathaniel Chalobah, wey pick up injuries pick up injuries during di pre-season tour wen dem jam Liverpool for Craven cottage today.

Meanwhile Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson don come back afta e miss di Community Shield through injury.

Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas don also dey ruled out.

Di Reds go also dey without Diogo Jota, Caoimhin Kelleher and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, wey dey recover from injuries dem sustain over di summer, dem also dey without Nabiy Keita.

First Half

Game don start!

1 min: Aleksandar Mitrovic spots early opening to run inside Liverpool box and e play di ball wide.

4 mins: Fulham dey hold Thiago Alcantara for work, e no dey fit pass well. Di Reds win free-kick wen two cottagers bump into am.

6 mins: Corner kick for Fulham but Joel Matip head am out. As di Cottagers bring am back in, Virgil van Dijk clear am out.

8 mins: Fulham Harrison Reed cross from di left side of Liverpool box enta goalkeeper Alisson hand straight.

15 mins: OFFSIDE GOAL!

Luiz Diaz score but na offside.

Andy Robertson dey off before di ball reach Luis Diaz.

16 mins: YELLOW CARD!

Kenny Tete collect yellow card for encounter with Luis Diaz

21 mins: Andy Robertson get opportunity inside final third and e put a cross enta di far post but Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson head am out.

24 mins: Fulham fire shot from outside di box but e dey deflected go corner, but Liverpool clear am out.

28 mins: Fabinho cross from deep on di right dey blocked for a Liverpool corner.

30 mins: Andreas Pereira cross dey cleared behind for corner, e no amount to anytin, but Harrison Reed strie hit di edge of di box as e dey blocked by Andy Robertson from Antonee Robinson cut-back.

33 mins: GOAL!

Fulham 1-0 Liverpool

Aleksandar Mitrovic score to give Fulham di lead.

35 mins: Liverpool complain afta Fulham player stand ontop Jordan Henderson leg afta Liverpool midfielder give di ball away.

Mitrovic also lean on Alexander-Arnold as e jump above am. Di officials feel say e no reach for a free-kick.

Liverpool line-up

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Diaz.

Substitutes: Gomez, Milner, Adrian, Elliott, Nunez, Carvalho, van den Berg, Bajcetic, Chambers.

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Fulham line-up

Fulham XI: Rodak, Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, Reid, Pereira, Kebano, Mitrovic.

Substitutes: Solomon, Leno, Duffy, Mbabu, Cairney, Muniz, Francois, Harris, Stansfield.