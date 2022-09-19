Unknown gunmen: 'Dis pipo dey known, dem be 100% Igbo' - Soludo declare

Wia dis foto come from, ASGV

Anambra Govnor Professor Charles Soludo don confirm say identities of pipo wey dem arrest sake of some attacks for di state na Igbo.

Di govnor wey bin appear for Channels TV Sunday Politics bin dey respond to questions about di identities of unknown gunmen for di state, saying dis unknown gunmen dey known.

"Make I dey clear about am, 100% of di pipo wey we don catch na Igbo. No be about some pipo wey dey invade from somewhere, na about 100% Igbos on Igbos, na di fact be dat," di govnor tok.

Govnor Soludo tok say Anambra dey receive a lot of Igbo from oda southeast states.

Im tok say di first set of pipo wey dem arrest na 100% of Igbo from oda southeast states and none of dem come from Anambra state.

Di govnor, however, tok say as dem continue wit dia fight against criminality for di state, oda pipo wey dem arrest na youths from Anambra State.

"We dey deal wit all of dem. For us, distinction no dey, whether dem come from Anambra or dem no come from Anambra, anybodi for camp, anybodi for bush wit gun, we treat am as criminal. Oda objective no dey, you no fit dey inside any bush or any camp for Anambra wit gun, how you dey take chop, how you dey take feed, how you dey take feed one month, two months, six months inside camp or inside bush? You must dey involved for criminality," Govnor Soludo tok.

Govnor Soludo say im administration dey determined to make Anambra safe for residents and citizens of di state as im add say no place for di state go accommodate criminals.

Im commend di pipo of Anambra State as dem dey come forward wit information about criminals and dia identities.

Govnor Soludo tok say dia major success for di fight against criminality for Anambra State na sake of say pipo don realise say anybodi wey dey inside di bush wit gun na criminal.

"Anambra dey get safer and safer by di day," Govnor Soludo tok.

Wetin don happun since Soludo become govnor?

Insecurity for Anambra na serious concern for Govnor Chukwuma Soludo since im become govnor for March 2022 as unknown gunmen dey cause kasala.

Unknown gunmen bin kill one member of Anambra State House of Assembly, Okechukwu Okoye.

Kidnappers bin gbab di lawmaker, wey dey popularly known as "Okey Di Okay" on 15 May, 2022.

E happun, along Aguluzigbo Umiona, Aguata LGA, according wetin police confam to BBC Pidgin.

Until im unfortunate kidnap and death, Okoye bin dey represent di Aguata II constituency.

Days afta di death of Okoye, unknown gunmen kill one pregnant woman, Harira Jubril and her four children.

Days after dis incident, Govnor Soludo impose curfew for di state.

Im place di curfew for eight local goment areas and na from 6:00pm to 6:am.

Just recently, gunmen attack Senator Ifeanyi Ubah convoy and kill about five pipo for Anambra State while di lawmaker escape.

Di attack happun for Nkwo Enugwu-Ukwu, Njikoka Local Goment Area of di state.

Di senator aide, Kamen Ogbonna confam di incident to BBC Pidgin.

Viral video for social media show about three vehicles wit deadi bodi inside dem.