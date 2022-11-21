BBC News,
Pidgin
BBC Pidgin World Cup Special Minute
Dem no support media player for your device
BBC Pidgin World Cup Special Minute
21 November 2022, 18:02 WAT
De one we dem don look
4:37
Video,
Meet PM Reigns, Ghana plus size dancer who airline prevent from travelling sake of her size
, Duration 4,37
26th May 2021
1:00
Make you listen,
BBC Pidgin Minute
, Duration 1,00
4 hours wey don pass
3:01
Video,
Savage Trap Queen: I dey make 80k - 100k per blue film
, Duration 3,01
6th December 2018
2:41
Video,
How my step-father rape me for seven years’
, Duration 2,41
3rd December 2019
13:01
Video,
Nigeria 2023 elections: Governor Ifeanyi Okowa speak on Wike and Atiku fall-out, Peter Obi chances and oda issues
, Duration 13,01
1st August 2022
1:56
Video,
Emmanuella house: 10-year old Mark angel comedy star tok about her mother new house and plans she get for her parents
, Duration 1,56
17th November 2020
1:33
Video,
Lekki Pastor sextape: "Delete your naked picture from your bobo phone before e too late"
, Duration 1,33
6th November 2018
0:21
Video,
'Why I dey smoke igbo'
, Duration 0,21
23rd June 2018
2:13
Video,
John Amanam: 'Dis prosthetics wey I dey do na handmade, no be surgery'
, Duration 2,13
22nd September 2020
2:31
Video,
Rainmaker: Meet man wey claim say im fit make rain fall and stop
, Duration 2,31
24th August 2018