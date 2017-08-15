La Liga: Barcelona Don Buy Paulinho for $46.8m

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Paulinho na regular player for Brazil

Former Tottenham player, Paulinho, don sign for Spanish club Barcelona for $46.8m.

The Brazil midfielder join from Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande.

This na the first player wey Barcelona dey sign after dem sell Neymar to Paris St-Germain, PSG, for world record fee of $257m

Paulinho wey be 29-year-old, been dey play for English club Tottenham before im come move to China two years ago.

Paulinho na regular player for Brazil national team since 2016.

Him don score nine goals for 41 international appearances since him join the team in 2011, and na member of the team wey win the Confederation Cup for 2013.

Paulinho play important part for Evergrande for Chinese Super League, as im help dem win last season's title and even as him dey comot for there, dem dey top the table with five points.