Image copyright PA Image example Fans like these ones dey like jolly in peace, when dem dey watch Football match

Russia don open special information centre inside their tourist office for people wey dey travel inside London. This one na to encourage fans, make dem no dey fear say hooligans wey be 'area boys' go disturb dem during the 2018 World Cup.

As things be, dem dey test the new Visit Russia office for London, and the official opening go be for 1 September.

As Russia go arrange World Cup for the first time next year, dem don dey try change the way world people dey look dem for Football matter, after their country people wound more than 100 England fans for Marseille, France when dem dey play Euro 2016.

For June, Russia bin host FIFA Confederations Cup; tori that time be say dem use this one to see as World Cup go be.

Alexei Cherepanov wey dey represent Visit Russia say: "we want make Britain people see say our door dey open. Them fit enter any time to ask question; this na wetin we dey here for - say make people no dey fear if dem wan travel go Russia."

BBC Panorama documentary this year show as Russia fans dey plan to cause palava for inside World Cup.

Russia don first talk say dem fit give special ID card to people, if dem wan enter stadium when World Cup start. This ID card sef go work as visa to enter Russia.

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino say the Confederation Cup wey Russia host na "great success," as fighting no happen and dem no get issue with the way all the stadiums be.

The 2018 World Cup go happen for 11 cities inside Russia, from 14 June to 15 July.