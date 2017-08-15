Why Cristiano Ronaldo Land 5 Match Suspension

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Cristiano Ronaldo score two goals before him collect red card

Spanish Football Federation don suspend Cristiano Ronaldo for five five games.

The suspension come after dem send am off for Real Madrid 3-1 win against Barcelona for the Spanish Super Cup first leg on Sunday.

Ronaldo get one-match ban for the two yellow cards wey im collect for Nou Camp.

One of the yellow cards na because he commot shirt to celebrate and the other one na for diving.

The football federation come add four match ban for Ronaldo sake of say he push referee for back after the referee send am off from the field.

Wetin this one mean be say Ronaldo no go play on Wednesday when Real Madrid go play Barcelona for second leg.