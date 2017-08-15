Football Transfer: Why Premier League Fit Change Dates

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Virgil van Dijk don cause transfer trouble

Clubs for England, wey include the ones wey dey for Premier League, go soon vote to determine whether dem suppose end football transfer window before another season go start.

This current football transfer window for England and other European leagues, dey close on August 31- almost three weeks after Premier league don start.

The vote go happen for the next Premier League shareholders meeting wey go hold on September 7.

The English Football League go also discuss the matter next month.

"The EFL board and dem clubs don talk their mind to close the window before new season start go help their current position," na wetin the talk talk person for EFL talk.

"E dey important to consider wetin this decision fit cause, as wetin our clubs need dey different to Europe top Leagues."