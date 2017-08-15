Football: Why FIFA Fit Ban Sierra Leone

Image copyright AFP Image example Sierra Leone National team

FIFA don say dem go suspend Sierra Leone if government no stop to dey put mouth for the way Sierra Leone Football Association-SLFA go hold their next Congress.

The Congress suppose don happen for July, but FIFA push am forward without date so dat dem go fit check people wey dey SLFA.

Sierra Leone Sports Ministry look for trouble when dem give the Sierra Leone Football Association until August 14 to hold their Congress.

But FIFA quick reply. "Dat no be wetin we agree in order to solve problems wey dey for Sierra Leone football," FIFA talk.

To solve the matter, FIFA don set up one task force wey go look into issues wey dey affect Sierra Leone Football Association. The Committee go sit for September.