FIBA 2017: Na only 4 Weeks We Take Prepare – D-Tigress

Image copyright Nigeria Basketball Federation Image example D-Tigress na the Nigeria senior national basketball team

Nigeria female national basketball team, D-Tigress, say dem never get enough time to train for the 2017 FIBA Afrobasket tournament wey go start for Mali from August 18 go reach August 27.

Na only four weeks the D-Tigress don dey train for the tournament.

As the team wan leave Lagos go Bamako for the competition, dem tell BBC News Pidgin reporter, Daniel Semeniworima, say even if dem no get enough time to train, dem go try their best win the tournament.

Image copyright BBC News Pidgin Image example Mfon Udoka just join the Team, dey lead dem

Team Manager of the D-Tigress, Mfon Udoka, talk say wetin make dem no start training on time na because Nigeria government just form the Basketball Federation Board only last month (July 24).

She say na after the Board don begin work, na im her team fit start training.

"Na only three weeks we take set up two trial camps, one for Orlando, USA, and another for Lagos, Nigeria; since that time, na only ten days the final team don train together."

Image copyright Nigeria Basketball Federation Image example Sam Vincent join Udoka as Head Coach

Head Coach for the team wey be Sam Vincent, say na 12 players go show for the tournament; three local and nine international players.

Some of the D-Tigress basketball team members tell BBC News Pidgin say dem ready to win the 2017 FIBA Afrobasket for their country, Nigeria.

D-Tigress dey for group B with Mozambique, Democratic Republic of Congo and Egypt inside the 2017 Afrobasket tournament. Nigeria go play their first match on Friday August 18.

Wetin be FIBA?

•The FIBA Women's Afrobasket na the highest women basketball tournament inside Africa wey dem dey play every two years.

•Na the best 12 national teams for Africa dey play the competition.

•This na the number 25 time this completion go take play and na for Bamako, Mali dem go play am from August 18 go reach 27.