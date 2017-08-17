FIFA Best Coach: Who Go Fit Beat Zidane?

Image copyright EPA Image example Zidane na former player for Real Madrid

2017 na one kain year wey Zinedine Zidane no go ever forget. E be like say for this year, everything wey him touch na to slay.

Champions League - slaying. La Liga - slaying. UEFA Super Cup - slaying. Spanish Super Cup - slaying.

And now, as FIFA don announce name of people wey dem nominate for Best Coach, e be like say the Real Madrid coach go slay this one too as dem don nominate am.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis na di first time wey any coach go win Champions League back to back

FIFA's 'Best Awards'

This na the second time wey FIFA dey do the award and na the second time back to back wey dem select Zidane.

Last year, na former Leicester City manager, Claudio Ranieri, win the award and Zidane come second.

This year, because of all the plenty trophies wey im don win, na im be the favourite wey people think say go collect am.

Na different coaches, captains of national teams, journalists and fans for different countries go vote for the winner.

Image example Plenty people surprise say 'Zizou', as him fans dey call am, don already become successful coach

Who be the other people wey go wan try win the award?

FIFA don select eleven other coaches wey go join Zidane for this category.

Massimiliano Allegri (ITA - Juventus)

Carlo Ancelotti (ITA - FC Bayern Munich)

Antonio Conte (ITA - Chelsea)

Luis Enrique (ESP - FC Barcelona)

Pep Guardiola (ESP - Manchester City)

Leonardo Jardim (POR - AS Monaco)

Joachim Low (GER - German national team)

Jose Mourinho (POR - Manchester United)

Mauricio Pochettino (ARG - Tottenham Hotspur)

Diego Simeone (ARG - Atlético Madrid)

Tite (BRA - Brazilian national team)

The voting go later enter second round wey na only three people go remain, before dem go come do the award ceremony for London on Monday, October 23, where dem go announce the winner.