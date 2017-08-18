Liverpool Reject £114m on top Coutinho

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Coutinho no go play for Saturday Premier league match against Crystal Palace.

"Barca Barca Barca, how many times we call una? We no dey sell!" Dat na like wetin Liverpool tell Barcelona, on Friday, as for the third time, the Premiere League football club, say dem no dey sell Phillipe Coutinho.

Liverpool don already talk complete no to the £72m and £90m wey Barcelona take bid for the 25-year-old footballer. This time na £114m Barcelona carry come but Liverpool still say no.

Last week, Coutinho wey never play any match for Liverpool this season after him wound for back, submit request say him wan comot go another club.

But Fenway Sports Group wey be the owner of Liverpool say Coutinho no dey go anywhere. Dem say im time for Liverpool never end.

On Thursday, Barcelona general manager, Pep Segura, don dey boast say dem go soon sign Coutinho but Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp, say na lie e talk.

"I no sabi dem, especially this guy. I never meet am before," na wetin Klopp talk be that.

Na for January this year Coutinho sign deal for five years at Anfield wey no include release clause.