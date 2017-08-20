AfroBasket 2017: Senegal don join Nigeria win all matches

Image copyright FIBA Image example Senegal hammer Guinea

Results from di 2017 AfroBasketball Women's championship (FIBA Afrobasket) wey dey go on now for Mali show say Nigeria and Senegal na di two countries for West Africa wey dey make their countries proud.

Senegal and Nigeria don win three of di five games dem get to play for di tournament.

Host Mali and Ivory Coast don win only two of di five games dem get to play but dem still get hope to win at least one of di two matches wey remain..

So far Guinea and Central African Republic dem luck no shine for di first three match wey dem don play.

For Cameroon, na only one game dem don win so far.

Image copyright FIBA Image example Dis na Nigeria Senior Women's Basketball team D-Tigress

Game results 20 August

D-Tigress wey be Nigeria Senior Women's Basketball team beat Egypt with 106 to 72 points

Mali (wey be di host country) siddon on top Ivory Coast 61 - 39 points

Tunisia lose to Angola 62 - 55 points

Mozambique team wipe Guinea 88-47 points

Senegal carry di day wen dem play Democratic Republic of Congo 70 - 63 points

Cameroun also beat Central African Republic 94 vs 42 points

Image copyright FIBA Image example Aisha Mohammed of Nigeria

Second game results 19 August

Tunisia 96 vs Central African Republic 51

Egypt 109 vs Guinea 78

Ivory Coast 57 vs Cameroon 54

Nigeria 84 vs DR Congo 47

Senegal 76 vs Mozambique 67

Angola 68 vs Mali 59

First game results 18 August

D-Tigress wey be Nigeria Senior Women's Basketball team beat di Mozambique team 80-69

Cameroun lose to Angola 78 - 56

Senegal team wipe Guinea 105-39 to win their first match

Mali (wey be di host country) siddon on top Tunisia 86 vs 48

Ivory Coast also beat Central African Republic 104 vs 57

Games wey remain

All di 12 teams for di championship go play two matches each, between Tuesday August 22 and Wednesday August 23.

FIBA 2017: Na only 4 Weeks We Take Prepare - D-Tigress

Na di remaining two matches each country go play, fit decide how well each team go shine.

For now, Nigeria and Senegal get hope to bring back gold medal.

Image copyright FIBA Image example Na Cameroon senior women basketball team

Wetin be FIBA?

•The FIBA Women's Afrobasket na the highest women basketball tournament inside Africa wey dem dey play every two years.

•Na the best 12 national teams for Africa dey play the competition.

•This na the number 25 time wey dis completion go take play and na for Bamako, Mali dem go play am from August 18 go reach 27.