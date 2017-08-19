Stoke City don beat Arsenal for premier league

Image copyright Alex Livesey/Getty Images Image example Stoke dey always worry Arsenal for home

Former Real Madrid winger Jese Rodriguez don start im career for Stoke City well well as im score the winning goal against Arsenal.

Jese pick Saido Berahino pass come enter from tight angle, and as Arsenal defenders no mark am tight, na so e score.

Arsenal been think say dem don equalise when Alexandre Lacazette strike with 18 minutes to go, but linesman say na offside.

For other matches,

Swansea 0 Man Utd 4

Bournemouth 0 Watford 2

Burnley 0 West Brom 1

Leicester 2 Brighton 0

Liverpool 1 Crystal Palace 0

Southampton 3 West Ham 2

Image copyright Dan Mullan/Getty Images Image example Lukaku score again for Manchester United

Image copyright Jan Kruger/Getty Images Image example Senegal star Sadio Mane score for Liverpool