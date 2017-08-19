Stoke City don beat Arsenal for premier league
Former Real Madrid winger Jese Rodriguez don start im career for Stoke City well well as im score the winning goal against Arsenal.
Jese pick Saido Berahino pass come enter from tight angle, and as Arsenal defenders no mark am tight, na so e score.
Arsenal been think say dem don equalise when Alexandre Lacazette strike with 18 minutes to go, but linesman say na offside.
For other matches,
Swansea 0 Man Utd 4
Bournemouth 0 Watford 2
Burnley 0 West Brom 1
Leicester 2 Brighton 0
Liverpool 1 Crystal Palace 0
Southampton 3 West Ham 2