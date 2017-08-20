AFCON 2019: Plan to inspect Cameroon don get K-leg

Image copyright Getty Images, AFP, Pacome Pabandji Image example Cameroon go be di first African country to host 24 teams instead of 16 teams for Afcon.

Confederation of African Football (CAF), don suspend all their plan to go inspect Cameroon wey be di hosts for di 2019 African Cup of Nations. Di exercise for start today, but CAF say nothing dey happen "till further notice."

Na for statement na im CAF say di team wey dem bin appoint to do di eight days inspection nor complete; dem say PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), di company wey for do the audit say dem no put hand inside di audit again.

Meanwhile, PWC never still talk any reason why dem no wan do di audit.

The matter don cause tension for Cameroon, because na dem go be di first country for Africa to host 24 teams for the tournament, instead of the usual 16 wey dey show.

President for Cameroon Football Federation, Tombi Roko Sidki, don come out, write letter to CAF where im talk say dem don hear di rumour wey dey go round say people wey dey di team wey suppose do di inspection no go dey safe inside Cameroon.

E come add say make PWC and CAF people no worry, because the Cameroon 2019 organising committee don do everything to make sure say everybodi wey waka come go dey safe as dem dey do their work dey go.

Na since early dis month na im CAF President Ahmad, don first talk say Cameroon go need "to convince CAF" well-well, say dem dey ready to host the 2019 Nations Cup, or else the thing fit comot from their hand, go another country.

Im say "we don decide say no be CAF Executive Committee go dey inspect countries wey dey selected to host AFCON. Na experts wey sabi go do the inspection, then dem go write report, wey CAF go use take make their decision."