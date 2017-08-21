People wey die for Lagos boat accident don reach 12

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Government dey worry over illegal jetty

Di number of people wey don die for boat capsize wey happen for Ilashe area of Lagos, Nigeria, on Sunday, don reach 12.

Lagos State government don blame the accident on overloading.

Four passengers dey injured for the accident, while government say dem no know the number of people wey still need to be rescued.

Di Managing Director of Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Engr Abisola Kamson say the reason why the boat fit carry overload na because e take off from one jetty wey dey illegal.

Kamson say activities of illegal jetty don become constant trouble for Lagos State government.

Im say na why the government dey clear the waterfronts areas of illegal operators.

"We dey sympathise with the family of people wey die… for this mishap and the four people wey dey receive treatment for hospital," Kamson talk.

E come advise boat operators and other people wey dey do boat business for Lagos to dey always follow safety instructions.