Anthony Joshua no mind fight Karate style

Image copyright Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Image example Klitschko retire after im no gree fight re-match with Joshua

Heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua don say im ready fight person wey dey do mixed martial arts, as far as say no submission rule dey.

Submission for combat sport mean say the person wey dem dey beat go gree say dem don win am.

''I no fit win fight with submission; that one they take too much time to learn and I no get that time. But if na correct fight with all the rules dem, I fit fight, I no mind that one," na wetin Mr Joshua talk.

Im don win titles from the World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Federation (IBF).

Meanwhile, Mr Joshua get some business to face.

Im never finalise the date and venue for im fight with Kubrat Pulev; im go need to do am before the 2 December or dem go collect the IBF belt from im waist.

Then WBA don still tell the boxer to defend im title against Luis Ortiz from Cuba - those ones give them 30 days, since 3 August.