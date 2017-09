Ghana striker, Raphael Dwamena go soon join Brighton

Image copyright EPA Image example Dwamena don score two goals for Ghana national team dis year

Brighton and Hove Albion don conclude plan to sign Ghanaian international player, Raphael Dwamena.

Di 21-year old bin dey play for FC Zurich and na "undisclosed" amount di two teams dey do for dis transfer matter.

Brighton first use £8m bid for Dwamena, but reports bin say FC Zurich want £13.7m ($17.5m).

Brighton nickname na "Seagulls" and dem just dey join Premier League. Di two games wey dem don play dem never score any goal.

Who be dis Dwamena?

Di new player dey come from Swiss League where im don score 33 goals, still do 11 assists for di 2016/17 season.

BBC tori person, Oluwashina Okeleji say Dwamena no be big player like that, but from di way wey im dey play, na promising and upcoming player.

Mr Okeleji say as Brighton and Hove Albion don sign di guy, e mean say dem don scout am well-well; Dwamena sef fit help dia team as dem hope to go far for English Premier League.

5 things you need sabi for Brighton and Hove Albion

Dem open di club for 24 June 1901 at Seven Stars public house in Ship Street, Brighton.

Dia nickname na Seagulls

E don tey wey Brighton dey for Premier League, na since 1983 dem dey part of top league

Dem don sell dia stadium before to pay money dem borrow

Dem be di only professional team for Sussex from 1920 to 2011 until Crawley Town get promotion to Football League

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Anthony Knockaert been substitute for Brighton for dia two games dis season

Who Brighton don buy?

As transfer window open for July 1, Brighton don try to arrange players wey go fit help dia team as dem dey join Premier League.

One major thing be say, di money wey dem use for many of dia signings dey undisclosed. Na im be say nobodi too sure how much dem don spend for dis transfer season.

So far, dis na di transfers wey don happen for Brighton and Hove Albion:

In

Jose Izquierdo (Club Brugge) £13.5 m

Pascal Gross (Ingolstadt) Undisclosed

Josh Kerr (Celtic) Undisclosed

Mathew Ryan (Valencia) Undisclosed

Markus Suttner (Ingolstadt) Undisclosed

Mathias Normann (FK Bodo/Glimt) Undisclosed

Izzy Brown (Chelsea) Loan

Steven Alzate (Leyton Orient) Undisclosed

Ales Mateju (Viktoria Plzen) Undisclosed

Davy Propper (PSV Eindhoven) Undisclosed

Soufyan Ahannach (Almere City) Undisclosed

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Jose Izquierdo join Brighton as record signing dis season

Out

Elvis Manu (Genclerbirligi SK) Free

Jordan Maguire-Drew (Lincoln City) Loan

Christian Walton (Wigan) Loan

Rob Hunt (Oldham Athletic) Undisclosed

Oliver Norwood (Fulham) Loan

Ben White (Newport County) Loan

Tom Dallison (Accrington Stanley) Loan

Tyler Forbes (Accrington Stanley) Loan

Kazenga LuaLua (QPR) Loan

Archie Davies (Whitehawk) Loan

Mathias Normann (Molde) Loan Details