Wey our money? Barca dey ask Neymar

Image copyright Reuters Image example Neymar na im be di player wey dem don pay the highest transfer fee for, for world.

Top-flight Spanish Club Barcelona eye dey red.

Tori be say dem suppose sue former player Neymar over im 222m euro (£200m) world record move to Paris St-Germain.

The Brazil international waka go di French club after those ones meet im buyout clause.

But things fit begin sour, because Barca don release statement wey say Neymar no follow im contract.

Dem want make the star player pay back im 8.5m euros (£7.8m) bonus for the renewal of im contract, plus 10% interest.

The club say dem must collect the bonus payment wey Neymar carry inside pocket when im dey sign new deal with dem last year.

We "decide to take dis action because we must defend our interest," na wetin Barca talk.

Na Sunday Neymar yab im former club, after im score twice for im PSG debut, where dem win Toulouse 6-2 .

Neymar say Barca deserve better board to dey run things.