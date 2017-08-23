McGregor Vs Mayweather: 7000 tickets still dey open

Image copyright Matthew Lewis/Getty Images Image example Di bets wey dey come show say more people think say Mayweather go beat McGregor

Seven thousand seats never find owner for the McGregor versus Mayweather match wey go happen for early morning this Sunday.

Tickets for seat dey cost between $500 and $107. Some people dey wonder why e be like people bodi no dey shake to go run buy ticket to watch the most expensive fight for boxing history.

But Ken Solky wey be before-before president of the Association of Ticket Brokers talk say e no worry as im hear about the matter, because e know say the place go full for di match.

Image copyright Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images Image example Dis na boxing match but Connor McGregor no be boxer

Mr Solky still say, for the tickets wey im get for the match, the one wey sell quick-quick na the one way cheap pass and the ones wey cost pass.

Dis na because people wey wan dey the middle of the action and others wan just dey for the venue of the fight; na the middle seats he talk say get problem.

Even with all dis wahala wey dey happen with sales of seats; di price for these seats na the second highest for history of eBay ticketing site, StubHub.

E dey behind only the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight.