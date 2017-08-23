Wayne Rooney: I don retire for International football

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na Wayne Rooney don score pass for England with 53 goals

Wayne Rooney, di number one goal-scorer for England history say e don comot all im hand plus leg from international football.

Dis one start as Mr Rooney no agree to join di England team wey go compete for World Cup qualifiers for September.

England coach Gareth Southgate no want hear say Rooney retire; e want make the striker dey involved for di England game with Malta and Slovakia.

The Everton wonder reply say: "Na special something every time England choose me make l play but I believe say time don reach make l retire."

Wayne Rooney wey be di captain before-before for England and the former Manchester United player don score 53 times for 119 games for England.

Na just for June wey Mr Southgate no give Rooney green light to join England for two match with Scotland and France.

Di first match Rooney play for England happen for February 2003. Dat match na also di first time Rooney taste beating, as Australia destroy England 3 -1 for Upton Park for friendly match.

Rooney na 18 years for age when im play im first serious game for Euro 2004.

Rooney last international game wey im do Captain na for November' 2016 were England knack Scotland 3- 0 for Wembley.

For July 2017, Rooney return back to Everton, the club wey im dey support when im be boy after Rooney score im number 200 goal for premier league wey happen during 1-1 draw match between

Manchester City.

After that game, Rooney say im dey eye Everton instead of to continue dey play for England.

Rooney talk say "I sure say l go talk with England Manager Gareth Southgate very soon". He still talk say. "We go see wetin go happen."

For Thursday, Southgate suppose release the list for the England team for the World Cup qualifiers for the Malta game for 1 September, and the Slovakia game 4 September.