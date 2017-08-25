World cup qualifiers: How Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria dey prepare

Image copyright AFP Image example Na Indomitable Lions be defending champions

For Cameroon football, wetin dey happen now na double wahala.

Police don surround di headquarters of Cameroon football federation. Dis one happen after world football governing body, FIFA, appoint one committee wey go run di Cameroon Football Association (FECAFOOT) for di second time in four years.

But the wahala no stop there. As dis one dey go on, Cameroon suppose dey prepare for a major world cup qualifying match wey dem go play against Nigeria. No bi only that the wahala affect. Wetin dey happen don also affect Cameroon preparation to host di next Nations Cup as CAF no fit visit to check their facility this week.

One international court on top sports mata cancel di election wey appoint di FECAFOOT committee for 2015.

According to wetin FIFA talk, dem effort to bring peace among football stakeholders for Cameroun don fail. So, until dem settle di wahala, na di normalisation committee go dey run things everyday for FECAFOOT, including to conduct elections to form a new FECAFOOT executive committee.

Dis normalisation committee wey people from FIFA and CAF dey inside, no suppose stay pass February 2018.

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Ghana fans go hope say dem qualify for di world cup

Ghana

Black Stars head coach, Kwesi Appiah, don name 24-man players wey go play for di upcoming World Cup qualifying games against Congo.

Ghana go first host the Red Devils for the Baba Yara Stadium on September 1 before dem go travel go Brazzaville for di return leg on September 5.

Di players dem don invite na:

GOALKEEPERS: Richard Ofori, Lawrence Ati, Joseph Addo

DEFENDERS: Harrison Afful, Agbenyenu Lumor, Jeffery Schlupp, John Boye, Daniel Amartey, Jonathan Mensah, Nicholas Opoku, Joseph Attamah

MIDFIELDERS: Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew, Kwadwo Poku, Christian Atsu, Edwin Gyasi, Gideon Waja, Alfred Duncan, Isaac Sackey, Ebenezer Ofori, Thomas Agyepong,

FORWARDS: Asamoah Gyan, Jordan Ayew, Raphael Dwamena,

Image copyright NELSON ALMEIDA Image example Mikel na big name wey dey come back to Super Eagles

Nigeria

For Nigeria, team captain, Mikel John Obi don come back as Super Eagles' Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, release im list of players for di 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches with Cameroon.

Nigeria go first host Cameroun for di Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Friday, 1st September, before Cameroun go host di return leg for Yaounde on Monday, 4th September.

The full list na:

GOALKEEPERS: Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Dele Alampasu

DEFENDERS: William Ekong, Abdullahi Shehu, Leon Balogun, Tyronne Ebuehi, Elderson Echiejile, Chidozie Awaziem, Ola Aina

MIDFIELDERS: Mikel John Obi, Ogenyi Onazi, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, John Ogu, Mikel Agu

FORWARDS: Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi, Odion Ighalo, Victor Moses, Anthony Nwakaeme

STANDBY: Uche Agbo, Henry Onyekuru, Kenneth Omeruo, Aaron Samuel, Alhassan Ibrahim, Stephen Eze, Ifeanyi Ifeanyi