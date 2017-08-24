Why Man U sign Ibrahimovich again

Dem no support media player for your device Zlatan Ibrahimovic don re-sign with Man U

Manchester United don sign another one year deal with striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Di 35-year-old striker wey bin dey play for Sweden score 28 goals after e show 46 times for Man U last season.

Ibrahimovic dey expect to recover well-well by December

Man U bin don tell Ibrahimovic bye-bye after im get premature injury for knee, but di player dey ready to return to field.

Im dey recover for United training ground after doctor do surgery for im knee.

Man U manager, Jose Mourinho, talk say "after wetin im contribute last season, we get mind say im go deliver and we go wait make him return."

Ibrahimovic bin first join di Red Devils on free transfer for July 2016.

Ibrahimovic say: "I don show to finish wetin I don start. E don already be my own and e dey my mind to stay for di club."