Champions League group draws don set
The draw dey happen for Monaco, and dis na how di teams go play:
Group A
- Benfica
- Manchester United
- FC Basel
- CSKA Moscow
Group B
- Bayern Munich
- Paris Saint Germain
- Anderlecht
- Celtic
Group C
- Chelsea
- Atletico Madrid
- AS Roma
- Qarabag
Group D
- Juventus
- Barcelona
- Olympiakos Piraeus
- Sporting Lisbon
Group E
- Spartak Moscow
- Sevilla
- Liverpool
- Maribor
Group F
- Shakhtar Donetsk
- Manchester City
- Napoli
- Feyenoord
Group G
- Monaco
- Porto
- Besiktas
- RB Leipzig
Group H
- Real Madrid
- Borussia Dortmund
- Tottenham Hotspur
- Apoel Nicosia
Dis na the pots dem from where dem select the teams:
Rules wey you suppose know
- Na four pots of eight teams dey wey dem go draw
- Na one team from each pot dem go draw enter each group
- Dem no go fit draw teams from the same country to play against each other
- The first match day go happen on 12/13 September