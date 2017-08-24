Champions League group draws don set

  • 24 August 2017
UEFA CUP
Image example Dis na di UEFA cup all 32 teams dey play for

The draw dey happen for Monaco, and dis na how di teams go play:

Group A

  • Benfica
  • Manchester United
  • FC Basel
  • CSKA Moscow

Group B

  • Bayern Munich
  • Paris Saint Germain
  • Anderlecht
  • Celtic

Group C

  • Chelsea
  • Atletico Madrid
  • AS Roma
  • Qarabag

Group D

  • Juventus
  • Barcelona
  • Olympiakos Piraeus
  • Sporting Lisbon

Group E

  • Spartak Moscow
  • Sevilla
  • Liverpool
  • Maribor

Group F

  • Shakhtar Donetsk
  • Manchester City
  • Napoli
  • Feyenoord

Group G

  • Monaco
  • Porto
  • Besiktas
  • RB Leipzig

Group H

  • Real Madrid
  • Borussia Dortmund
  • Tottenham Hotspur
  • Apoel Nicosia

Dis na the pots dem from where dem select the teams:
Image example Pot 1
Image example Pot 2
Image example Pot 3
Image example Pot 4

Rules wey you suppose know

  • Na four pots of eight teams dey wey dem go draw
  • Na one team from each pot dem go draw enter each group
  • Dem no go fit draw teams from the same country to play against each other
  • The first match day go happen on 12/13 September

Topics Wey Dem Resemble