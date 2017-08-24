Champions League group draws don set

Image example Dis na di UEFA cup all 32 teams dey play for

The draw dey happen for Monaco, and dis na how di teams go play:

Group A

Benfica

Manchester United

FC Basel

CSKA Moscow

Group B

Bayern Munich

Paris Saint Germain

Anderlecht

Celtic

Group C

Chelsea

Atletico Madrid

AS Roma

Qarabag

Group D

Juventus

Barcelona

Olympiakos Piraeus

Sporting Lisbon

Group E

Spartak Moscow

Sevilla

Liverpool

Maribor

Group F

Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City

Napoli

Feyenoord

Group G

Monaco

Porto

Besiktas

RB Leipzig

Group H

Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham Hotspur

Apoel Nicosia

Dis na the pots dem from where dem select the teams:

Image example Pot 1

Image example Pot 2

Image example Pot 3

Image example Pot 4

Rules wey you suppose know