I wan break World record- Olajide, Paralympic champion

Image example Olajide need support to achieve her dream

Time na 7.30 for morning and Olajumoke Olajide, Nigeria para-wheel chair athlete, dey train on top one bad track like that.

Di track wey dey inside National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, be like one place wey dem don abandon for many years.

Na so e go be sake of say even di National Stadium itself don dey abandoned by government.

But no be only di stadium government abandon. Even people like Olajide wey be African record holder for Para wheel chair athletics too dey suffer neglect from government.

Image example She dey train for bad track

Last year, Olajide break di African record for di 2016 International Paralympic Committee Athletics Grand Prix wey happen for Dubai. She finish second with 18.51s. Her 18.51s time, set new African record wey Anne Wafula of Kenya hold for 11 years.

After she break di record, she been think say she go go Olympics for Rio but dat one no happen because dem drop her. As matter bad reach, Olajide even no fit go World Para Athletics Championships wey dem hold for London this year. This na because Nigeria no show face for that competition.

Image example Olajumoke believe say future go dey great

So na wetin cause this kain thing? People wey sabi talk say na because Nigerian government no put money for ground and no plan well, well.

"Money na big issue, since dem comot National Sports Commission na sports ministry dey handle everything.

"Dem no dey plan well, dem just dey do anyhow wetin dem dey do na fire brigade method for major competition and we dey expect di athletes to do magic," this na wetin Olatunji Balogun, Sports Editor for Sahara Sports talk.

Balogun still talk say, "Check out di last IAAF for London, di ministry tell us say dem pay all di camp allowance, what about pre- tournament? Our preparations no dey make sense.

"Why dem no motivate dem before big competition instead di one wey dem go motivate dem inside competition. "

Image example Other para athlete too dey hope for better future

Government too put di blame for on top di head of Para Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN. Dem talk say na di federation no dey plan well, well for competitions.

BBC interview di minister for Sports, Solomon Dalung, recently on wetin make Nigeria no go World Para Athletics Championships for London

Dalung say qualification matter and pre-qualification matter na local sports federations and their international counterpart dey handle am.

Image example Dem no dey lose hope

Him say na only "when dem qualify na im dem dey meet government for money. But sometimes di federations dey meet government late and di process to get money no dey easy."

Whether na government or na di AFN get di blame, na Nigeria dey lose. For instance, na empty hand Nigeria take return from di World Athletics Championship wey dem just finish for London.

This na di 8th time this kain thing go happen to di country wey be giant of Africa for that competition out of di 9 times wey dem don do di competition.

Bad as di situation be, Olajide no dey give up. She dey train 5 days a week, dey hope say di people wey dey run things go fit put their house in order make athlete like her fit achieve their dream.

"I hope for many things for life, I wan break di world record before l retire. Make government help me get more equipment," this na wetin she tell BBC News Pidgin wen she talk to us for stadium where she dey train.

But whether Olajide hope go fit turn to reality or not go depend on wetin government or companies for Nigeria fit do to help athletes.