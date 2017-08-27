Liverpool take Arsenal clean ground for 4-0 win

Image copyright Michael Regan Image example Mane, Firmino and Salah score for the game.

Arsenal hear something as Liverpool use dem clean ground four times, for English Premiership match on Sunday.

Alexis Sanchez bin come back into di team for im first match, but dat one no even ginger dem as dem lose 4-0.

Liverpool start di match like fire for harmattan season, just dey fire wawawa and e for even pass dat 4-0 if no be for Petr Cech.

Roberto Firmino nai score di first goal, as im header beat Cech for 17minutes.

Sanchez go dey wonder weda na wetin im go see dis season

Arsenal record signing Alexandre Lacazette siddon for bench just dey look, as Liverpool just dey bombard dem with attack after attack.

Senegal striker Sadio Mane wey just dey enjoy imself for the field, bin coil wan shot for number two before Egypt striker Mo Salah run from centre of field go score the third goal.

Daniel Sturridge come from bench enter to score the final goal.

Dis match eh, na total destruction of Arsenal by Liverpool and na di second time Arsenal go lose for season wey just start.

