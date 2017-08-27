Nigeria D'Tigress don win Africa Basketball competition

Image copyright FIBA Image example Champions of Africa

Nigeria D'Tigress don become the champions of Africa after dem win 65-48 against Senegal for the FIBA Women AfroBasket 2017 finals.

Di Nigeria team no lose any match at all for di competition, as dem win all di eight wey dem play.

For di match today, Nigeria bin no start well, as dem lose di first quarter 12-18 points to Senegal.

For second quarter, e end 21-10 points to Senegal.

Di third quarter nai D'Tigress come show dem hand well well as dem score 15 points against Senegal seven points.

Together with Senegal, dem don qualify for di world cup wey go happen next year.

