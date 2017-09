Mbappe don pass medical for PSG

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kylian Mbapp don miss France; here e dey friendly match between Sporting CP and AS Monaco for July 2017

For now, e be like say na accelerator di career of Kylian Mbappe dey press dey go. Di Monaco striker don pass medical ahead of di loan wey go see am enter Ligue 1 rivals Paris St-Germain (PSG).

Local media for France say di 18-year-old don do all im test for Clairefontaine, where im bin dey do training with France dem national team.

PSG don say dem go sign Mbappe for £166m next summer; even as di team don already break world-record for transfer, with their £200m deal for Neymar.

All dis one dem dey do don mean say di French side don buy di two most expensive players for history.

But dem no go pay di fee for Mbappe for now, to avoid UEFA rules wey dem make to stop clubs from overspending.

Before-before, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona don dey get long-throat, dey show interest for Mbappe. But as dem born am for di Paris area of Bondy, di player don say e wan return to di French capital wey be Paris.