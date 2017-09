Barcelona and Liverpool don sign new players

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dem present Ousmane Dembele for Nou Camp on Monday

Barcelona don complete deal to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele for initial fee of £96.8m, wey fit rise reach £135.5m.

Di deal na di second most expensive wey dem go pay for any player. Na only Neymar fee of £200m move to Paris St-Germain pass am.

Barca say Dembele contract get release clause of 400m euros (£369.6m).

Dembele skills wey attract Barca attention

Image copyright Opta

Na di second biggest transfer

2017 - Neymar £200m (Barcelona to Paris St-Germain)

2017 - Ousmane Dembele £135.5m (Dortmund to Barcelona)

2016 - Paul Pogba £89m (Juventus to Manchester United)

2013 - Gareth Bale £85m (Tottenham Hotspur to Real Madrid)

2009 - Cristiano Ronaldo £80m (Manchester United to Real Madrid)

Image copyright EPA Image example Liverpool don agree club-record deal to sign Leipzig's Guinean midfielder Naby Keita,

As Dembele own dey happen, for England Liverpool don agree club-record deal to sign Leipzig Guinea midfielder Naby Keita.

Liverpool agree to pay £48m release clause wey go allow am move next summer, plus undisclosed premium.

Di 22-year-old na one of Jurgen Klopp main target for summer, but Leipzig no gree sell.

Di deal fit pass di £35m wey dem pay to Newcastle to sign Andy Carroll.