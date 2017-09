US Open 2017: How 19-year-old beat defending Champion

Image copyright Reuters Image example Naomi Osaka hit 22 winners, while Kerber fit hit only nine

Defending champion, Angelique Kerber, don comot for round one for US Open.

This na something wey dey shock di world as na Japanese teenager, Naomi Osaka, hold di racket wey send Kerber go home.

Di German number six seed no fit match di 19-year-old world number 45. Osaka win 6-3 6-1 under roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium, for Flushing Meadows.

Di two-time Grand Slam champion struggle well, well with her second serve, while Osaka hit 22 winners to Kerber nine.

Dis na another bad result for 29-year-old Kerber, she never win title since di one she see carry for New York 12 months ago.

Na so Kerber still comot for di first round for French Open.

So who be di people wey go shine for di US OPEN?

Jide Alaka wey bi Deputy Editor of Goal.com for Nigeria don talk about di matter.

"For di men draw, Rafael Nadal na number one player but Roger Federer na him many sabi people say fit win him 3rd Grand Slam title for 2017. But e get one player Alexander Zverev, im record for hard court dey very good (e be like) 10-1 for this season; im fit do well too."

Mr Alaka still say women draw no dey ever dey predictable, "but di players wey dey form na Garbine Muguruza, Karolina Pliskova and Petra Kvitova; any of dem fit win di last Grand Slam for di year."