2018 World Cup Qualifier: Cameroon go battle Nigeria

Image example Cameroon team don dey train for inside Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo

Na big week for Algeria, Nigeria, Ghana and African champions Cameroon as di 2018 World Cup qualifiers go hot for different stadium for across di continent.

Nigeria dey play group B rivals Cameroon for Uyo today and dem go meet again in three days' time (7 September) for Yaounde.

Cameroon coach Hugo Broos say if dem no take at least four points from Nigeria, dat one go scatter their plans.

"If we fail to meet dis target, l no think say e dey possible for us to qualify for Russia," na wetin Broos talk.

Nigeria spread leg dey top the group with six points after two rounds, while Cameroon get two point and Zambia get only one.

Dem go play di final two qualifiers for October and November, meaning say na only di five group winners go play for Russia.

Meanwhile, Germany-born Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr say, "dem no need tell him players say dis match against Cameroon dey important."

Image copyright Getty Images Image example South Africa coach Stuart Baxter dey face goalkeeper problem, as two of im first choices dey ruled out

2018 World Cup qualifiers for Africa (Rounds 3 and 4)

Friday 1 September / Tuesday 5 September

Ghana v Congo (Grp E) / Congo v Ghana (Grp E)

Nigeria v Cameroon (Grp B) / South Africa v Cape Verde (Grp D)

Cape Verde v South Africa (Grp D) / Ivory Coast v Gabon (Grp C)

Morocco v Mali (Grp C) / DR Congo v Tunisia (Grp A)

Tunisia v DR Congo (Grp A) / Burkina Faso v Senegal (Grp D)

Saturday 9 September

Egypt v Uganda (Grp E)

Zambia v Algeria (Grp B), and Mali v Morocco (Grp C)

Gabon v Ivory Coast (Grp C), and Algeria v Zambia (Grp B)

Senegal v Burkina Faso (Grp D)