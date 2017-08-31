2018 World Cup: Uganda beat Egypt first time in 50 years

Image copyright KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images Image example Di World Cup go hold for 2018 for inside Russia

Cranes of Uganda don use The Pharaohs of Egypt take sweep floor for di latest third round matches as African countries dey battle to qualify for di 2018 World Cup.

Dis na di first time since 52 years wey Uganda don ever beat Egypt for football.

Na Tanzania-based Emmanuel Okwi, score di only goal for di match for Uganda, after legs don play reach 51 minutes, inside di capital wey be Kampala.

Dis one mean say Uganda dey top Group E with seven points - dis na just one ahead of Egypt.

Di two sides go meet again on Tuesday for Alexandria, Egypt.

Local media say Uganda acting coach, Moses Basena, don beg im players make dem no take the coming match like play, play.

Im say: "my appeal be say make di players no let dem head swell. We go dey play against animal wey dey wounded in two days' time."

Meanwhile, Ghana get one point so far and dem go host Congo-Brazzaville.

Congo-Brazaville dey find their first points for inside di qualifying round on Friday.

The two sides don play two qualifiers so far, meaning say dem go also play again on Tuesday for Brazzaville.