Paris St-Germain don sign Kylian Mbappe on loan

Image copyright Reuters Image example France forward Kylian Mbappe, wey dey left, score 26 goals for Monaco last season for all competitions

Paris St-Germain (PSG) don sign striker Kylian Mbappe inside loan deal wey worth £160m from Monaco, for di 2017/18 season.

Dis loan agreement give go give PSG di choice to buy di France international until June 2022.

Na only di £200m wey PSG pay for Neymar don pass dis one for Mbappe.

''E dey sweet me to join di project wey PSG wan do; na one of di clubs wey get mind pass for Europe,'' na wetin Mbappe talk, as e dey react to di new level.

Image example Neymar and Mbappe fit play magic for wing

Di reason why PSG delay before dem finish Mbappe signing na because dem wan follow di UEFA Financial Fair Play rules wey be di law all clubs must follow before dem sign players.

PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi say "e dey important for French football make dem keep and grow players wey get good skills for inside France.''

''Among players wey don reach Mbappe age, na one don reach im level whether technical, physical or for mind. Since Mbappe begin dey play for French Ligue, im don get very good reputation as young footballer wey get respect, wey dey open, wey hungry to win and wey dey reason well,'' Al-Khelaifi still open mouth talk.

Mbappe don score 26 goals for 44 games for Monaco last season sotay dem reach semi-finals for Champions League and im help dem win Ligue 1.

Big clubs like Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal show say dem get interest in di France international all through di transfer window.

Last month, Monaco say ''important clubs for Europe'' do corner-corner, approach di striker illegally, but dem no mention di names of di clubs.

Mbappe journey so far

Dem born am for Bondy, Paris on 20 December 1998

E do trial for Chelsea but join Monaco for 2013 after im two years for French national football centre, Clairefontaine

First senior match na for December 2015 - im beat Thierry Henry 21-year record; Mbappe become di youngest player for Monaco at 16 years, 347 days

Last season im score six goals for 10 Champions League games

Na im be di first player for history to score for di first four Champions League games

E score 15 times for 29 Ligue 1 matches for 2016-17

With 26 goals and 11 assists for 44 matches last season, im take leg score or assist goal every 71 minutes wey im play.

Image example Mbappe £160m value go make am di second most expensive player dis season

J