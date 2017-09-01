Police don charge Wayne Rooney for drink-driving

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Wayne Rooney go appear for Stockport Magistrates Court later this month because of di charge

Police for Cheshire, United Kingdom don arrest, then charge Everton striker Wayne Rooney; dem say im drink plenty alcohol finish, come begin drive up and down for road.

Dem arrest di ex-England captain just after 02:00 British Standard Time(BST), on Friday, after officers stop one black VW beetle motor for Altrincham Road, Wilmslow.

Di accusation bi say Rooney drink pass di limit wey law allow.

Police release Rooney on bail and im go appear for Stockport Magistrate Court, later dis month.

Image copyright BBC Sport Image example Person no go fit drive anywhere for di UK if any court don ban am because of drink-driving.

Rooney wey be 31 years old, announce say e go retire for international football last month, after 53 goals for im country for about 119 appearances.

He rejoin im former club - Everton during this summer, 13 years after e bin leave Merseyside go Manchester United.

Wetin be Drink-driving law?

Dilaw be say, any person wey dey drive motor no go drive pass di limit of alcohol wey government don put for ground.

This na how dem take dey measure am:

Level of alcohol for England, Wales and Northern Ireland

Micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath35

Milligrammes per 100 millilitres of blood80

Milligrammes per 100 millilitres of urine107

Di drink-drive law na part of UK government campaign to make people dey more careful for road when dem dey drive so dat dem no go harm demself, and other people wey dey waka with leg for road.

Punishment for Drink-Driving

For United Kingdom if police catch person for drink-driving, court fit send am to prison, ban am from driving or na to pay money as fine.

Na di magistrates wey hear each case, go fit decide di real penalty and dis one depend on di offence.

Sometimes, dem fit reduce person ban, if e do drink-drive rehabilitation scheme course.