2018 World Cup: Why Ghana no sure of qualification

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ghana and Congo wey just play dis weekend don meet before for Africa Cup of Nations quarter finals for January

BBC News Pidgin sabi person for sport, Fiona Equere, don talk say Ghana World Cup qualification no dey dia hand again.

Dis na as di Black Stars draw one-one against Leopards of Congo wey dem play for home for Kumasi on September 1.

Thievy Bifouma score for Congo and Thomas Partey equalise for Ghana inside second half.

Ghana dey third position for dia Group E World Cup Qualifiers.

Di group get Uganda for number one position with 7 points, Egypt come follow with 6 points and Ghana dey far with two points.

Equere say "Ghana go need nine more points to qualify for di Russia 2018 World Cup. But as na only two matches remain for dem to play for di qualifiers; e go hard for dem to meet up."

She say dis na because na only di team wey dey di top of di table with 11 points go qualify for di 2018 World Cup.

Dat one mean say, even if Ghana win dia two matches wey remain and collect six points, e no go reach because dem still need three more points to qualify.

Image copyright ISSOUF SANOGO/GETTY IMAGES Image example The Congolese team dey the bootom of di World Cup Qualifiers Group E

Ghana and Cameroon dey for inside di same boat because Cameroun sef, na two points dey dem pocket as Nigeria beat dem for dia last match.

Fans dey talk for social media

Image copyright Twitter Image example "I happy for Thomas wey score im first international goal however, i remember when i dey watch am live for Mallorca."

Image copyright Twitter Image example "No forget say Ghana cheat to get one point against Uganda. And yesterday na luck dem use get one point against Congo."

Image copyright Twitter Image example "I go talk am again. Make Ghana dey spend more money on top boxing and athletics."

Image copyright Twitter Image example "Hmm Ghanians get more interest for di Egypt vs Uganda match pass Ghana vs Congo... e dey sad for GH football."

